Trivia Thursday: Who scored first TD in 2023?

With Dallas kicking off its 2026 season at the Giants on Sunday night, that means the time has come for us to kick off another round of trivia as well. And this is a division rival, which means there are no gimmes here in Week 1.
The Cowboys are ready. Are you? Test your knowledge or just learn a little more about your favorite team. Let's go!
1) The Cowboys own a .629 winning percentage all-time in season openers. Where does that rank among NFL teams?
- First
- Second
- Third
- Fourth
2) Christian Parker is making his debut as the team's defensive coordinator in Sunday night's matchup against the Giants. Who is the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in Cowboys history?
- Ernie Stautner
- Dave Wannstedt
- Mike Zimmer
- Rod Marinelli
3) Throughout his career, Von Miller has played in 12 season-opening games. How many total sacks has he recorded in those Week 1 matchups?
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
4) First-round draft pick Caleb Downs, a safety by trade, could get the start in Week 1 at the Giants, although it will likely be in the slot. Regardless, who was the last rookie safety for the Cowboys to start in his very first NFL game?
- Byron Jones
- Jeff Heath
- Pat Watkins
- Roy Williams
5) How many times have the Cowboys shut out their opponent on Sunday night?
- 0
- 1
- 2
- 3
6) Which Dallas player holds the record for the most starts in a Sunday night game?
- Zack Martin
- Tyron Smith
- DeMarcus Ware
- Jason Witten
7) Who is the only Cowboys player to rush for more than 100 yards in a Sunday night season opener?
- Emmitt Smith
- Marion Barber
- DeMarco Murray
- Ezekiel Elliott
8) The Cowboys have previously opened their season against the Giants 12 times. How many of those games has Dallas won?
- 5
- 7
- 9
- 11
9) Dallas has played at the Giants six times on Sunday night. Which quarterback has thrown the most career touchdowns in those games?
- Danny White
- Vinny Testaverde
- Tony Romo
- Dak Prescott
10) Sunday's showdown in New York will mark the sixth time the Cowboys have opened their season on Sept. 13. And among those previous five outings, Dallas also played the Giants on Sunday night to start the 2015 schedule. In that game, what unlikely running back helped the Cowboys to victory with 140 all-purpose yards?
- Lance Dunbar
- Darren McFadden
- Joseph Randle
- Robert Turbin
11) Who scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the season in 2023 during a 40-0 blowout over the Giants?
- DaRon Bland
- CeeDee Lamb
- Noah Igbinoghene
- Tony Pollard
The answers for the Cowboys-Cardinals trivia questions leading up to Monday's Week 8 game.