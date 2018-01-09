Two Cowboys Linemen Undergo Surgery; Shouldn't Affect Offseason Work

Jan 09, 2018 at 07:31 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas –Two Cowboys linemen have undergone offseason surgery.

Starting right guard Zack Martin had a scope on his right elbow that figures to keep him out of the Jan. 28 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins had surgery to address a stress reaction in his left foot that kept him on the weekly injury report for much of the season.

Neither player missed a game, and their surgeries should not affect their availability for the offseason program that typically begins in April.

The Cowboys and Martin have expressed mutual interest in getting a long-term extension done this year. Martin is entering the final season of his rookie contract and has made the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team in each of his first four years in the league.

