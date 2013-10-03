Two-Minute Drill: Dez Confident Against Double Coverage





Bryant finished with nine targets against the Chargers, second only to Witten's 10. But Bryant was the only player making game-changing plays in Sunday's loss. He had two first-half touchdowns, which turned out to be the only two offensive scores of the game for the Cowboys, including a 34-yard score after breaking a tackle. No other Cowboys player recorded a catch of more than 14 yards.

The elite receiver knows he can change the outcome of a game, but he said he's more concerned with playing his part than demanding more opportunities.

"I'm just going to continue to keep doing what I'm doing," Bryant said. "Like I said, to me, I always feel like it always depends on how the game is going. However the game's going, we try to find our strength. I think for the most part we go with what we think is going to work." [embedded_ad]

Bryant was asked about the incoming receivers the Broncos have in their stable, including DeMaryius Thomas, who was selected as the first receiver in the 2010 NFL Draft, two picks before Bryant. When asked who the best receiver is from his draft class, Bryant said of course he'd say himself, but he also added what a great receiver Thomas is.

He looks forward to facing that kind of attack. He wants to win at all costs, and if the Cowboys call his number, he's confident he's coming down with the football every time. Bryant elaborated on that, while also discussing the enormity of this game and his start to the season.

If the ball's thrown your direction, can you guarantee you're coming down with it or no one is?

Bryant: "I'm confident. I've got to grab the ball, man. I'm going to get it. I honestly feel like I would."

Can you feel the enormity of this game with Peyton Manning coming to town?

Bryant: "You've got to come with it. Not only me, but everybody. You've just got to come with it. They're coming in, they want a W, we want a W as well. It's going to be a real hard fought battle."

We talked about the Calvin Johnson comparison early in the year and having that type of a season. Have you gotten off to the start you hoped?

Bryant: "It's not all about that. I'm going to continue to keep doing what I can do to help my teammates try to stack wins. That's all I can do."

Have you noticed a difference in the second half with team attention teams are giving you?

Bryant: "Of course. We work through it the best way we possibly can. Each and every day in practice we try our best to try and find ways to expose that."

How great a matchup will it be to pin you and Thomas against each other?

Bryant: "I don't want to say matchup. He's the best at what he does, and I'm the best at what I do. We're both two great receivers and we're going to try to go out there and put on a show."

What's keeping you guys from getting ball down field more?