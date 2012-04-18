Two Pros, Cons To 2012 Schedule

Apr 18, 2012 at 10:31 AM

Here's one more peek deeper into the Cowboys' regular-season schedule – two places where they may have caught a break, and two places that don't look so favorable.

Pros 1. They essentially get two Thanksgiving stretches this year – the 11-day break between the opener at the Giants and the Week 2 trip to Seattle; and a 10-day break to prepare for Philadelphia at the beginning of December. And unlike last year, they'll play at home (vs. Cleveland) four days before Thanksgiving.

  1. Six of the first nine games on the road is almost unheard of, but so is five of six games at home in November-December leading into their Dec. 30 finale at Washington. Granted, three of those games are against Philly, Pittsburgh and New Orleans.

Cons 1. Assuming Robert Griffin III is a Redskin, the Cowboys won't face the dynamic QB until late November and December. That gives RGIII 10 games to figure out the NFL before his first trip to Dallas on Thanksgiving. They'd rather face the rookie in September, I'd imagine.

  1. Many assume the Saints will be a train wreck this year. But they've still got Drew Brees, and by Week 16 a couple of key items from BountyGate should be resolved: interim head coach Joe Vitt will be reinstated and putting his stamp on the team; and whatever player suspensions are handed down in the coming days should be served by Dec. 23. Again, it's a team you'd rather see early on.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
Advertising