Tyler Biadasz to join Armstrong with Commanders

FRISCO, Texas — There's an exodus currently occurring in North Texas and while it's not unexpected, it does quickly reshape the roster of the Dallas Cowboys. Tony Pollard and Dorance Armstrong were the first two in-house free agents off of the board, to the Titans and Commanders, respectively, and Tyler Biadasz will mark the third in a matter of only two hours.

The Pro Bowl center is reportedly expected to follow Armstrong in agreeing to terms with the Commanders, and reuniting with Dan Quinn (albeit on the other side of the ball), per multiple reports that include NFL.com; on a three-year deal worth $30 million.

A homegrown talent, the Cowboys developed Biadasz behind Connor Williams and Connor McGovern, ultimately awarding him the role of starting center in front of All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott.

He'd go on to have a career-best campaign in 2022 before entering a contract season in 2023, marking his first-ever visit to free agency.

Considering a quality starting center is difficult to come by in the NFL, it made sense that Biadasz would likely receive offers from outside of Dallas. He's proven he can get the job done and is no stranger to the adversity of it all, and while he still has room for improvement, it is also true that he's already leagues better than he once was — improving year over year — with a fiery demeanor and on-field nastiness that suits the position perfectly.