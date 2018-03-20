UCF's Hughes Would Be A Great Example Of "Best Player Available"

Name: Mike Hughes

Position: Cornerback

College: UCF

Height/Weight: 5-11/191

Honors: Hughes was named all-conference at two different positions in 2017, earning first-team status at cornerback and second-team status at return specialist.

Key Stat:Led the Knights in pass breakups, with 11, and tied for the team lead in interceptions, with four.

Where He's Projected:

Hughes is one of the five or so cornerbacks that is widely regarded at the top of this year's draft – along with Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ohio State's Denzel Ward, Iowa's Josh Jackson and Louisville's Jaire Alexander. Where exactly that slots him into the draft order is anybody's guess, but it's a good bet that he'll be drafted somewhere between the middle of the first round and the early portion of the second round. If the board falls the right way, he may be good option for the Cowboys at pick No. 19. It's unlikely he'd last all the way to pick No. 50 – although they could potentially land him later in the first round if they manage to trade back.

How He Helps The Cowboys: