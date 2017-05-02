Undrafted Series: Breaking Down 14 Rookie Free Agents Starts With CMU QB

FRISCO, Texas – Now that the NFL Draft has ended, the Cowboys are expected to sign a group of undrafted rookies to their 90-man offseason roster.

Though not official, 14 undrafted free agents have announced via social media that they plan to sign with the Cowboys in time for next weekend's rookie minicamp. Here's a closer look at two:

QB Cooper Rush, Central Michigan (6-3, 228)

Highly competitive. Physically tough to hang in the pocket and deliver the ball. Poise. There are some snaps where he takes some big hits and is able to get back up for the next play. Will play under center and in the shotgun. Feet tend to bounce in the pocket and will need work. He will throw off his back foot and that causes him problems. Didn't see many tight window throws. Arm strength/talent is good. Overhand throwing motion that can get the ball to the outside and down the field. Touch for swings and screens is consistent. Missed one early then was on point the remaining times. Better short/intermediate thrower than long. Missed some chances down the field. There were a couple of snaps where the ball was behind the receiver on the crossing routes where they had to work to snatch it. Will square up to the target when he's on the move. Made throws going to his left and right. Will slide around in the pocket. Not a gifted athlete but does enough to get away to scramble for yards. For his height, surprised of the number of tipped passes he had. Smart to unload the ball when in trouble.

TE Blake Jarwin, Oklahoma State (6-5, 246)