Undrafted Series: Breaking Down 14 Rookie Free Agents Starts With CMU QB

FRISCO, Texas – Now that the NFL Draft has ended, the Cowboys are expected to sign a group of undrafted rookies to their 90-man offseason roster.
Though not official, 14 undrafted free agents have announced via social media that they plan to sign with the Cowboys in time for next weekend's rookie minicamp. Here's a closer look at two:
QB Cooper Rush, Central Michigan (6-3, 228)
Highly competitive. Physically tough to hang in the pocket and deliver the ball. Poise. There are some snaps where he takes some big hits and is able to get back up for the next play. Will play under center and in the shotgun. Feet tend to bounce in the pocket and will need work. He will throw off his back foot and that causes him problems. Didn't see many tight window throws. Arm strength/talent is good. Overhand throwing motion that can get the ball to the outside and down the field. Touch for swings and screens is consistent. Missed one early then was on point the remaining times. Better short/intermediate thrower than long. Missed some chances down the field. There were a couple of snaps where the ball was behind the receiver on the crossing routes where they had to work to snatch it. Will square up to the target when he's on the move. Made throws going to his left and right. Will slide around in the pocket. Not a gifted athlete but does enough to get away to scramble for yards. For his height, surprised of the number of tipped passes he had. Smart to unload the ball when in trouble.
TE Blake Jarwin, Oklahoma State (6-5, 246)
Will line up all over the formation. Plays inline, in the backfield and out wide. Looks comfortable lining up at all those spots. Consistent as a blocker. Will get into his man and drive his feet to get movement. Will stay after his block and his large frame allows him to stay in position to finish. Outstanding at walling off or shielding the defender. Does a nice job of blocking down and securing the edge. There are snaps where you see him as a one-shot blocker in space. That's when he makes a mistake and lunges. There will be snaps where he catches the defender and tries to muscle him. Thought he caught the ball easily. Large target with soft hands. Can receive the ball at all levels. Aware runner with the ball in his hands. Knows the situation down and distance wise to gain first downs. Showed the ability to take a short pass in the red zone and turn it into a touchdown. Like what he does with the ball in his hands. Reliable target when quarterback was in trouble. Knows how to get open on checks downs underneath or in the flat. Can work the seam as a receiver as well. Was used as an extra pass blocker and wasn't jerked off balance or thrown to the side.