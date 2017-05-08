Undrafted Series: Taking A Closer Look At New Rookie WR & LB

FRISCO, Texas – Now that the NFL Draft has ended, the Cowboys are expected to sign a group of undrafted rookies to their 90-man offseason roster.

Though not official, 14 undrafted free agents have announced via social media that they plan to sign with the Cowboys in time for next weekend's rookie minicamp. Here's a closer look at two more:

LB Joe Jones, Northwestern (6-0, 231)

Played as a strong side linebacker for the Wildcats. Very competitive player. Played part of the season with a cast on his wrist and it didn't appear to bother him. Strong in the upper body. Good with his hands. Shows some pop in them. Will take on pullers to his side and get rid of them. Playing speed and quickness is good. When he goes to the flat, he can get there in a hurry. Short area quickness and burst are good. Plays with range whether its chasing the ball or in pass coverage. Aware to pick up the crosser. Plays with his eyes. Quick as a blitzer. Has some shiftiness to him. When he has a gap, he can get through it. Showed the ability to knife through gaps. Violent tackler but needs to wrap up better at times. Tends to go high and that will cause him some problems. Does a really nice job of finding the ball. Might not have the ideal length to play as a SAM but surely has the upper body strength. Love his toughness.

WR Brian Brown, Richmond (6-1, 204)