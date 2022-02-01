Updates: Micah Parsons Wins Butkus Award

4:13 p.m. - In his final season at Penn State, Micah Parsons took home plenty of accolades, but the Butkus Award wasn't one of them. Parsons was not voted as the best LB in college football for 2019, but he claimed the award as the top NFL linebacker on Tuesday.

Named after Dick Butkus, arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever play, the award is given annual to top linebackers at all levels. Parsons becomes the first linebacker to win the award for the Cowboys since DeMarcus Ware in 2011.

Parsons was given the trophy in Las Vegas at the Pro Bowl. It's just another award the rookie has racked up this year, along with first-team All-Pro honors and numerous Rookie of the Year awards. Parsons is expected to be a lock to win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award next week and could even get a few votes for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an award that hasn't gone to a rookie since Lawrence Taylor in 1981.