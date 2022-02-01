Updates: Micah Parsons Wins Butkus Award

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Feb. 1 Updates
4:13 p.m. - In his final season at Penn State, Micah Parsons took home plenty of accolades, but the Butkus Award wasn't one of them. Parsons was not voted as the best LB in college football for 2019, but he claimed the award as the top NFL linebacker on Tuesday.
Named after Dick Butkus, arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever play, the award is given annual to top linebackers at all levels. Parsons becomes the first linebacker to win the award for the Cowboys since DeMarcus Ware in 2011.
Parsons was given the trophy in Las Vegas at the Pro Bowl. It's just another award the rookie has racked up this year, along with first-team All-Pro honors and numerous Rookie of the Year awards. Parsons is expected to be a lock to win the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award next week and could even get a few votes for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an award that hasn't gone to a rookie since Lawrence Taylor in 1981.
1:28 p.m. – The Cowboys might have added a player to the Pro Bowl on Monday morning, but since then one player has declined an invite and two more of backed out of the game.
The latest to pull himself out of the Pro Bowl is guard Zack Martin. He has been replaced by 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson.
Martin joined Tyron Smith – two players voted in for the Pro Bowl – to pass on the event this year. Also on Monday, quarterback Dak Prescott had the chance to go as an alternate after Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers backed out of the game, but opted to sit out as well. They were eventually replaced by Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson.
The players still expected to play this week in the Pro Bowl are Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Bryan Anger and CeeDee Lamb, who was added on Monday.
Jan. 31 Updates
3:27 p.m. – While the Cowboys don't disclose alternates for the Pro Bowl each year, quarterback Dak Prescott was in line to replace Tampa Bay's Tom Brady or Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers on the NFC roster but has decided not to play in Sunday's all-star game, according to multiple reports.
Seattle's Russell Wilson and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins took the spots vacated by Brady and Rodgers, who pulled out of the game due to injury.
Prescott reportedly is opting for rest over the Pro Bowl after getting through the 2021 season healthy. It was Prescott's first year back from the serious ankle injury in 2020 that sidelined him all but five games that season.
3:26 p.m. -- Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle D.J. Humphries has been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate replacement for Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, the Cardinals announced Monday.
Smith made his eighth career Pro Bowl but opted not to play in Sunday's game. He missed five games because of an ankle injury during the 2021 season.
Jan. 28 Updates
5:11 p.m. - The Cowboys already have five players headed to the Pro Bowl, but with a 12-win season, it was highly expected they would have several alternates.
One of them who will likely end up in Las Vegas is WR CeeDee Lamb. With his first 1,000-yard season, Lamb is expected to be named an alternate this weekend following the NFC Championship Game. Both Deebo Samuel (49ers) and Cooper Kupp (Rams) were selected to the Pro Bowl and one of them will obviously sit out in preparation for the Super Bowl.
Lamb led the Cowboys in catches (79), receiving yards (1,102) and average per catch (13.9 yds).
If added, Lamb would join Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, Trevon Diggs and Bryan Anger.
10:34 a.m. – Kellen Moore has interviewed for multiple head coaching vacancies around the league over the past two weeks, but Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones is optimistic Moore will return as offensive coordinator next season.
"I believe he'll be back next year," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, adding that he wants Moore to continue as OC on head coach Mike McCarthy's staff.
The Dolphins reportedly have interest in interviewing Moore a second time. Moore has also interviewed once with the Jaguars, Broncos and Vikings.
