Updates: Veteran CB Released Before Camp

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
July 17 Updates
3:05 p.m. — With the start of training camp just days away, the Cowboys have released veteran cornerback Rashard Robinson.
In April, the NFL suspended Robinson for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Robinson spent most of last season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster in December. He appeared in four games (three starts) and had 21 tackles.
With Robinson's release, the Cowboys technically have an open roster spot since the NFL has granted an International Pathway Program exemption for offensive tackle Isaac Alarcón, who spent last year on the practice squad and will participate in training camp again this year.
June 28 Updates
9:16 a.m. – As expected, tight end Dalton Schultz was part of the first-ever TEU seminar over the weekend, pitting the very best tight ends in the NFL.
Schultz told the media a few weeks ago that he accepted the invite and would join the game's top players at this position, including Travis Kelce and George Kittle and about 50 other tight ends.
The three-day event was an opportunity for players all over the league to come together and share tips, secrets and techniques with each other.
Last year, Schultz filled in for the injured Blake Jarwin, and had easily his best season of his career, catching 63 passes for 618 yards and four touchdowns. Schultz became just the fourth tight end in Cowboys history to record 60+ catches in a season, joining Jason Witten, Doug Cosbie and Jay Novacek.
Jarwin was invited to attend, but declined as he continues to rehab his torn ACL injury, in hopes to be ready for training camp.
--------------------------------------------
June 18 Updates
10:17 a.m. – Safety Donovan Wilson did not participate in last week's team minicamp due to a "slight injury" that the Cowboys are just being cautious with, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
"A little soreness, but it's nothing that's going to hold me back," Wilson said last week. "Just going to work on that this offseason and come back for Oxnard ready to go."
In his second NFL season, Wilson emerged as a productive starter last year. Despite only 10 starts, Wilson ranked fourth on defense in tackles (68) and pass breakups (4), tied for third in sacks (3.5), tied for second in interceptions (2) and forced fumbles (3) and tied for first in fumble recoveries (2).
"I'm just looking to build off that and put together a better season this year," Wilson said. "Just work as hard as I can this offseason to make that possible."
--------------------------------------------