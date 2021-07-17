Updates: Veteran CB Released Before Camp

9:16 a.m. – As expected, tight end Dalton Schultz was part of the first-ever TEU seminar over the weekend, pitting the very best tight ends in the NFL.

Schultz told the media a few weeks ago that he accepted the invite and would join the game's top players at this position, including Travis Kelce and George Kittle and about 50 other tight ends.

The three-day event was an opportunity for players all over the league to come together and share tips, secrets and techniques with each other.

Last year, Schultz filled in for the injured Blake Jarwin, and had easily his best season of his career, catching 63 passes for 618 yards and four touchdowns. Schultz became just the fourth tight end in Cowboys history to record 60+ catches in a season, joining Jason Witten, Doug Cosbie and Jay Novacek.

Jarwin was invited to attend, but declined as he continues to rehab his torn ACL injury, in hopes to be ready for training camp.