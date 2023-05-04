Updates: Diggs 'Excited' For Bland in Year 2

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Blockchain.com
May 4 Updates
1:30 p.m. — There was a ton of fun shared at the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby in Frisco on Wednesday, and All-Pro cornerback was again a part of the festivities. In between his rounds in the batter's box, Diggs was asked about the Cowboys secondary, and his smile told the story.
That is especially true when speaking not only of the team's newest blockbuster addition, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, but also of former fifth-round pick DaRon Bland.
"I"m excited to see where he goes in Year 2," said Diggs. "It's a lot in store for him. Great kid. Talented. I'm very excited and I can't wait to see the show."
Bland rapidly ascended from the ranks of a late-round pick to the Cowboys leader in interceptions last season (5). And with the addition of Gilmore making it impossible for quarterbacks to avoid throwing his way a time or two, a level up in Year 2 feels inevitable.
------------------------------------
April. 24 Updates
12:51 p.m. – While the Cowboys held their annual pre-draft press conference, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that third-year pro Josh Ball is expected to move inside at guard.
"Yeah, he'll play both guard and tackle this year," McCarthy said on Ball, a fourth-round pick in 2021.
The Cowboys have some depth at tackle in Tyler Smith, Tyron Smith and Terence Steele, along with Matt Waletzo, whom McCarthy said is "hitting it out of the park" with his offseason work so far.
Ball, who played 13 games last season as a reserve player, is likely another player expected to add some versatility and position flex. In college, Ball played mostly tackle – both left and right.
------------------------------------
April. 20 Updates
4:21 p.m. – The Cowboys weren't expecting offensive tackle Terence Steele to sign with any other team, but the option now is off the table for this year.
Steele has officially signed his 1-year restricted free agent tender of $4.3 million. The Cowboys issued the second-round RFA tender, meaning that had any team signed Steele to a long-term offer sheet and the Cowboys not decided to match the deal, they would've received a 2023 second-round pick in compensation.
Steele is rehabbing from a torn ACL injury he suffered in early December, ending what was shaping up to be a stellar season at right tackle.
When he returns, Steele will join a mix of tackles that includes both Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith, along with youngsters Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball.
This offseason, the Cowboys will be looking at their options for a few long-terms deals for players such as CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and even Dak Prescott. But Steele should be included in that list as well as a potential long-term signee, even before the start of the season.
------------------------------------