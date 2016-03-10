Veteran CB Nolan Carroll Joins Cowboys' Free Agency Visitor List

IRVING, Texas – Add another Eagle to the list of visitors to Valley Ranch on the second day of free agency.

The Cowboys will host former Philadelphia cornerback Nolan Carroll on Thursday, as they continue to look for additions in the free agency window. After re-signing linebacker Rolando McClain on Wednesday morning, the news out of the team's facility was mostly quiet during a day that saw NFL clubs spend hundreds of millions of dollars.

That could change on Thursday, depending on how these visits go. Veteran quarterback Matt Moore is scheduled to visit, as is Philadelphia defensive lineman Cedric Thornton.

Carroll is probably the most experienced starter among the trio, as he's started in 38 games since the Dolphins drafted him in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia, where he appeared in 27 of 32 games and made 12 starts.

Last season was arguably the best of Carroll's career, as he started all 11 games he appeared in at cornerback. He made 55 total tackles and two interceptions working in the Eagles' secondary.

The Cowboys have well-documented concerns at the cornerback position for the time being. Morris Claiborne is currently testing the waters in free agency, while Orlando Scandrick is returning from a major knee injury suffered last August. Factor in the oft-discussed topic of Brandon Carr's troubling contract, and it's easy to see why the Cowboys may want to add another guy at the position.