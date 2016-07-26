Veteran OT Charles Brown Announces Retirement; Cowboys Sign 2 Tackles

Jul 26, 2016 at 09:35 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have made a couple of changes to the offensive tackle position, which includes the retirement of last year's swing tackle.

Veteran Charles Brown has announced his retirement after six seasons. Brown spent the last year with the Cowboys, including being active for 15 games in 2015 as the game-day third tackle, along with one start. Brown, who played four years with the Saints and had brief stints with both the Giants and Jets, was a free agent this offseason but signed a one-year deal to return to the club.

The Cowboys also waived rookie tackle David Hedelin, along with placing Brown on the reserve/retired list.

The two open roster spots were filled by offensive tackles Cameron Bradfield and Darryl Baldwin.

Bradfield has 27 career starts since entering the league in 2011 with the Jaguars. He's also spent time with the Cardinals before sitting out all of 2015. He worked out for the Cowboys back in June along with other prospects.

Baldwin went to camp last season with the Ravens but was waived before the season and has yet to play in a regular-season game. [embeddedad0]

At the top of the depth chart, the tackle position seems rather set with Tyron Smith and Doug Free, now followed by 2015 draft pick Chaz Green, who missed all of last season and underwent hip surgery this offseason. Green is the favorite to become the third tackle this year but should get some competition now from Bradfield, and perhaps Baldwin and Justin Renfrow and Ryan Mack.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising