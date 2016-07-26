Veteran OT Charles Brown Announces Retirement; Cowboys Sign 2 Tackles

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have made a couple of changes to the offensive tackle position, which includes the retirement of last year's swing tackle.

Veteran Charles Brown has announced his retirement after six seasons. Brown spent the last year with the Cowboys, including being active for 15 games in 2015 as the game-day third tackle, along with one start. Brown, who played four years with the Saints and had brief stints with both the Giants and Jets, was a free agent this offseason but signed a one-year deal to return to the club.

The Cowboys also waived rookie tackle David Hedelin, along with placing Brown on the reserve/retired list.

The two open roster spots were filled by offensive tackles Cameron Bradfield and Darryl Baldwin.

Bradfield has 27 career starts since entering the league in 2011 with the Jaguars. He's also spent time with the Cardinals before sitting out all of 2015. He worked out for the Cowboys back in June along with other prospects.

Baldwin went to camp last season with the Ravens but was waived before the season and has yet to play in a regular-season game. [embeddedad0]