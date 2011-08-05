Ware: 6-10 Season Won't Happen Again

Aug 05, 2011 at 07:11 AM

DeMarcus Ware has never been one to make bold predictions.

Whether it's his individual sacks or even with the overall team's production, the NFL's reigning sack leader tends to let his performance do most of the talking.
But when asked about the team finishing 6-10 last year and if this 2011 squad is any better, Ware didn't mind voicing his thoughts.

"We weren't a 6-10 team last year, but that's what the record said," Ware told reporters following Friday morning's walk-through. "I know we can really improve from that 6-10, especially with the new improvements we have on defense. We think the offense is going to keep rolling. I think there's not going to be another 6-10 season."

Once again, it was posed back to Ware, asking what would change if the players are basically the same aside from a couple of Rob Ryan's former players in Cleveland – Abram Elam and Kenyon Coleman.

"Yeah, it's the same players, but not the same mentality," Ware said. "It's a different motivation and almost like a rebirth. We really like this new defense with Coach Ryan and we feel like we have a chance to turn it around. We're putting last year in the past."

