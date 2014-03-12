Ware Signs 3-Year Contract With Denver Broncos





Those hopes were dashed decisively less than 24 hours later, as the Broncos' reported deal with Ware is for $30 million over three years, with a $20 million guarantee. The contract will reportedly pay Ware $13 million in his first season – more than he was slated to make with the Cowboys.

Ware becomes just the latest big-name free agent to sign up with Denver, last year's league runner-up, in the past two days. The Broncos signed Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward on Tuesday afternoon, and they added Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib on Tuesday night.

The Cowboys saved $7.4 million in cap space with the decision to release Ware, who finished 2013 with the lowest sack total of his career. Ware jumped out to a fast start with four sacks and an interception in the Cowboys' first three games last year, before he was hampered by injuries – many of the same ones that plagued him in 2012.

Ware played through stinger issues and a nagging elbow issue, but a quadriceps injury suffered Oct. 13 against the Redskins forced him to miss the first three games of his career.

Among Ware's many accomplishments and accolades with the Cowboys are a 20-sack season in 2008, when he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Year, and a 19.5-sack year just three seasons ago in 2011. Ware and Mark Gastineau are the only two players in league history with two seasons of 19 or more sacks.