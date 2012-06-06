 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ware Taking Offseason Precautions With Neck

Jun 06, 2012 at 07:22 AM

IRVING, Texas --DeMarcus Ware turns 30 this August, but that shouldn't be taken as a sign that the two-time NFL sack king is slowing down. He remains arguably the most feared pass rusher in the game, still in the prime of his career.

As Ware has gotten older, he has adjusted his diet and training to keep himself at a high level. With the Cowboys' medical and athletic training staff, he's also monitoring the neck/shoulder stingers that have popped up at times since he was carted off the field during a December 2009 game against the Chargers.

Ware returned the following week to seal the Cowboys' upset over the undefeated Saints with a sack/forced fumble. He said he has had stinger symptoms here and the since -- a brief tingling, numb sensation -- including late last season.

Due to a minor neck strain, he did not participate in last week's open (and voluntary) OTA as a precaution but returned to practice this week. A series of tests came back negative, and head coach Jason Garrett reiterated Wednesday after practice that the team isn't concerned about the six-time Pro Bowler's health.

"You can never be 100 percent saying it's not going to happen when you're out there playing aggressive," Ware said, "but you've got to take the precautionary things in the offseason to make sure that it doesn't happen again and that's what I was doing (last week)."

Ware said he's feeling fine right now, partly because the Cowboys aren't having full-contact practices in pads. He had special pads ordered this offseason to help protect him.

"I think it's just going to be that way," he said. "You've got to find some way to work through it and just go through precautionary stuff."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyler Biadasz to join Armstrong with Commanders

There are now two players departing North Texas to take their talent from the Dallas Cowboys to the Washington Commanders, this time being starting center Tyler Biadsaz.
news

Prospects to watch at 12 positions during 2024 scouting combine

It's officially NFL Combine week as the Cowboys head to Indianapolis to scout the nation's best draft talent in search of 2024 contributors.
news

Cowboys agree to terms with Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator

After a weekend of speculation, the Cowboys agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator on Monday afternoon.
news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
Advertising