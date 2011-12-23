Washington Signed With Jones 50/50

Dec 23, 2011 at 05:40 AM

IRVING, Texas -- As expected, the Cowboys have signed running back Chauncey Washington from the practice squad as depth behind starter Felix Jones, who's officially questionable for Saturday with a tight hamstring.

Jones didn't practice all week, but the Cowboys have also been cautious due to depth concerns at running back. Team owner/GM Jerry Jones said Friday on KRLD-FM he'd be surprised if Jones didn't play.

"On the other hand, it would be madness not to recognize he hasn't practiced this week, so you better have another plan in place," Jerry Jones said.

Plan B would be to start veteran Sammy Morris, who had 12 carries for 53 yards in his Cowboys debut last Saturday against Tampa Bay. Without Jones, Washington would be Morris' primary backup.

Guard Daniel Loper was waived to make room for Washington.

Six other Cowboys are questionable: OLB DeMarcus Ware (neck), DT Jay Ratliff (ribs), CB Mike Jenkins (shoulder), WR Laurent Robinson (shoulder), S Danny McCray (ankle) and WR Kevin Ogletree (knee). Robinson and starters Ware, Ratliff and Jenkins seem likely to play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising