Washington Signed With Jones 50/50

IRVING, Texas -- As expected, the Cowboys have signed running back Chauncey Washington from the practice squad as depth behind starter Felix Jones, who's officially questionable for Saturday with a tight hamstring.

Jones didn't practice all week, but the Cowboys have also been cautious due to depth concerns at running back. Team owner/GM Jerry Jones said Friday on KRLD-FM he'd be surprised if Jones didn't play.

"On the other hand, it would be madness not to recognize he hasn't practiced this week, so you better have another plan in place," Jerry Jones said.

Plan B would be to start veteran Sammy Morris, who had 12 carries for 53 yards in his Cowboys debut last Saturday against Tampa Bay. Without Jones, Washington would be Morris' primary backup.

Guard Daniel Loper was waived to make room for Washington.