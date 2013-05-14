Webb Becomes Third Member Of Draft Class To Sign Deal





IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys signed their third member of the 2013 NFL Draft class on Tuesday in fourth-round pick B.W. Webb.

The cornerback from William & Mary was the 114th overall pick in the draft and the fifth pick for the Cowboys.

He joins fifth-round pick Joseph Randle and sixth-round selection DeVonte Holloman as the only Cowboys draft picks to sign thus far. Webb signed his deal one day after Randle.

Webb rejoins his former college teammate in defensive lineman Sean Lissemore, who was a senior when Webb picked off eight passes as a redshirt freshman at William & Mary.