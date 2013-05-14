Webb Becomes Third Member Of Draft Class To Sign Deal

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys signed their third member of the 2013 NFL Draft class on Tuesday in fourth-round pick B.W. Webb.
The cornerback from William & Mary was the 114th overall pick in the draft and the fifth pick for the Cowboys.
He joins fifth-round pick Joseph Randle and sixth-round selection DeVonte Holloman as the only Cowboys draft picks to sign thus far. Webb signed his deal one day after Randle.
[embedded_ad]
Webb rejoins his former college teammate in defensive lineman Sean Lissemore, who was a senior when Webb picked off eight passes as a redshirt freshman at William & Mary.
"When he was a younger guy, I kind of looked at him and was like, 'Man, this kid can play,'" Lissemore said. "He just kind of stood out right off the bat."