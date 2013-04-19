Webb Has Wealth Of Experience, Potential For Midround Pick

Apr 19, 2013 at 06:38 AM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

(Editor's Note: Heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, held April 25-27, DallasCowboys.com will take a closer look at the prospects, including some that could be potential fits with the Cowboys. Today's featured player is College of William and Mary cornerback B.W. Webb).

Name: B.W.Webb

Position: Cornerback

College: College of William and Mary

Height/Weight: 5-10/184

Honors:Webb was named first-team All-America at the FCS level by three different publications, and he was named CAA co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2012. Webb was a first-team All-CAA pick at cornerback in three straight seasons – 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Key Stat:Webb has the resume who could surprise people, considering his draft projection. He holds a William and Mary record with 48 starts, and in that time he developed a reputation as a fierce ballhawk and a dynamic punt returner. Webb has done a little bit of everything , from outside coverage to inside work in the slot. He managed 11 interceptions in a three-year career. 

Where He's Headed:There are several names you hear listed above Webb's when it comes to cornerbacks. First round targets like Alabama's Dee Milliner and Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks are givens, but Webb's name typically doesn't come up until you're into the third, fourth or even fifth round. His size might have something to do with that, as he'll need to bulk up from just 183 pounds. [embedded_ad]

How He Helps the Cowboys:The starting cornerback tandem of Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne is fine – it's not that Webb is needed to step in immediately. But as a mid-round pick, he'd hopefully be capable of shouldering ample amounts of playing time, where he'd make a fantastic nickel or dime back. The hope is that he'd blossom into a potential starter, but every secondary needs some useful depth. Webb's skills as a returner are always a plus, as well.

