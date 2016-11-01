Weekly Award Nominations Piling Up; Zeke & Dak Up For Two More Honors

As the Cowboys keep racking up victories, their key players are racking up award nominations as well.

The rookie duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have led the Cowboys to six straight wins, including Sunday's dramatic overtime victory over the Eagles.

Both players have once again been nominated for awards, including two for the quarterback.

Prescott is one of five finalists for this week's Castrol Edge Clutch Performer of the Week. His game-winning touchdown in overtime, along with his 90-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter helped the Cowboys to a 29-23 win. He not only passed for two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Jason Witten, but ran for a touchdown in the first half.

Other finalists were Atlanta's Mohamed Sanu, New Orleans' Drew Brees, Derek Carr of the Raiders and New England's Tom Brady.

Fans may vote for one of these five performers on www.nfl.com/castrol-edge through Friday at 2 p.m. CST to determine the CASTROL EDGE CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK . The winner will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and then posted on NFL.com.

Both Prescott and Elliott are among the finalists for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. Elliott rushed for 96 yards and caught four passes for 52 yards.

Other nominees include Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, Daryl Worley of the Panthers and Chicago's Jordan Howard.[embeddedad0]

Fans can vote for one of these five players on **www.nfl.com/rookies** through Friday at 2 p.m. CST to determine the winner. The PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.