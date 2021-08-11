What We Learned From Hard Knocks Ep. 1

Parsons was everywhere in this first episode. He jawed with fullback Sewo Olonilua during one-on-one reps, and gave Olonilua credit for a nice route when he eventually lost. He picked off Garrett Gilbert in practice.

Best of all was probably Parsons' trip to the Hall of Fame, where his parents got to watch him recover a fumble on the first possession of the game – only for Parsons to sit down in frustration after 11 snaps.

Everything about the sequence was fantastic. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had Parsons calling the defense at the beginning of the game – which is an impressive level of responsibility for a rookie. Parsons also lobbied Quinn, unsuccessfully, for more playing time. Then he outlined his frustration about not having anything to do to Leighton Vander Esch – who laughed with the experience of a veteran. A shot of Parsons eating oranges in the halftime locker room, still upset that his night was over, was icing on the cake.

It feels like a good guess that Parsons will have plenty more to do in subsequent episodes – not to mention the upcoming preseason games.

Mojo Moments

It's been hard to miss McCarthy's "Mojo Moments" out here at camp, given that they are usually preceded by a blaring announcement of what's about to happen.

But it was fun to get some backstory on the idea, which is essentially McCarthy's attempt to create a spontaneous, in-game, high-pressure situation. The scenarios are never the same, but it always involves some sort of do-or-die play that requires a clutch performance – or mojo, if you will.

All in all, it's a pretty routine bit of practice motivation. But the whole sequence was worth it, if only to see various Cowboy players quoting the Austin Powers movies during practice.

TMI

This one's not worth too much time, but the HBO crew dedicated a hefty segment of the show to one particularly jarring conversation – special teams coordinator John Fassel talking to his unit about the process of undergoing a vasectomy, and then deciding to undo it.

The sequence was about as bizarre as it sounds, and is worth a watch.

Breakfast of Champions