What We Learned From Hard Knocks Ep. 5

Ware, a former nine-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys and Broncos, met up with Parsons and worked with the rookie linebacker on pass rush moves, including hand placement and first-step technique.

Ware also offered a couple tips for Parsons on facing the Bucs' seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady in his NFL debut Thursday night. Beware, D-Ware said, of Brady calling out his number at the line of scrimmage as a little pre-snap "mind game."

Final Roster Cuts

Every year, the Cowboys' cut list to 53 players is announced via press release, but the beauty of "Hard Knocks" is its fly-on-the-wall glimpse of the discussions that lead to those decisions.

The camera captured head coach Mike McCarthy, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, chief operating officer Stephen Jones and vice president player personnel Will McClay evaluating the roster position-by-position. The clips centered on four roster hopefuls the HBO/NFL Films crew has followed throughout the series: offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón, defensive end Azur Kamara, running back JaQuan Hardy and quarterback Ben DiNucci.

McCarthy provided his assessment of DiNucci's second NFL camp, and it's clear the coach believes in his physical skill set, despite some tough moments in preseason. The key, as with any young quarterback, is mentally speeding up the process.

DiNucci, Alarcón and Hardy made the practice squad. Kamara, whose inspiring journey to the NFL was told in a previous episode, made the 53 – and he got a personal phone call from McCarthy, defensive line coach Aden Durde and special teams coordinator John Fassel.

Dak, Zeke Lead