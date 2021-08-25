What We Learned From Hard Knocks Ep. 3

It's one thing for Lamb to talk about it, but "Hard Knocks" actually delivered the full conversation thanks to the magic of television.

Again, this is probably something that's better viewed than explained.

Loud Lamb

Speaking of Lamb, this episode provided a better look at his personality.

Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lamb hasn't been showcased quite as much as you might expect from a Top 20 draft pick and a budding young star. But this episode provided a fun look at Lamb's competitive fire, as he got into a trash talk session with Micah Parsons about pass coverage during practice.

"Why you look nervous in that slot? I need you to put a visor on or something. I don't need to see your eyes next time," Lamb told Parsons.

Behind The Scenes

It's fun any time someone deserving gets their moment in the sun, which is what happened in the case of Jonathon Jackson on Tuesday.