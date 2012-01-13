Where Do Cowboys Stand On McGee?

IRVING, Texas --With the 2011 season likely to be Jon Kitna's last even before his season-ending back injury in December, the Cowboys will have a new primary backup for Tony Romo in 2012.

Stephen McGee is next in line at the moment, but remember that the team unsuccessfully placed a claim for Kyle Orton when Kitna's injury became serious. It's entirely possible that they sign another veteran this offseason or draft their first quarterback since McGee in 2009.

Having played in a pro-style system for only one injury-shortened season under Mike Sherman at Texas A&M, McGee has improved as a pocket passer under Jason Garrett and Wade Wilson. These are his regular-season numbers over three seasons: 46-of-82 (56.1) for 420 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for an 82.4 rating.

That's a three-game total. Only once -- his lone start in the 2010 finale at Philadelphia -- did he get actual first-team practice reps.

Veteran free agents include Jason Campbell, A.J. Feeley, Sage Rosenfels and Vince Young. Most assume Green Bay's Matt Flynn will start somewhere in 2012.

The draft is a possibility, but the Cowboys only have so many picks and needs on defense and the offensive line.