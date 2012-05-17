Wilber Trying To Stay Sharp After Surgery

DALLAS -- Outside linebacker Kyle Wilber joined his fellow Cowboys rookies Wednesday to serve dinner for more than 200 less fortunate men and women at the Salvation Army Social Service Center. The only difficulty for Wilber was carrying trays with one hand.

The Cowboys' fourth-round draft pick has a large cast on his right hand after undergoing successful surgery last week to repair a fractured index finger. Wilber believes he injured it in the morning session on Day 2 of the rookie minicamp, but he's not sure how.

He said he will have have the pins removed in the next couple of weeks.

Indications are Wilber quite possibly could be held out until training camp begins in late July, but it's possible he could do some limited work before then. The Cowboys have 10 OTA sessions and a veteran minicamp scheduled

"Right now they're just trying to hold me out," he said. "Hopefully after they take the pins out I'll be able to actually do physical activity and get into the mix. Right now I'm just trying to get in my playbook, make sure I know what I'm doing and what everybody else around me is doing."