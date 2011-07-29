Williams Rejoining Martz; Hurd A Bear Too

While the Cowboys evaluate possible additions in free agency, one of their departures -- wide receiver Roy Williams, officially cut by the team Thursday -- is expected to sign with the Bears.

Williams will reunite with Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz, who held the same title in Detroit during Williams' Pro Bowl stint with the Lions.

Sam Hurd, whom the Cowboys did not tender as a potential restricted free agent in February, has also told reporters he's signing with Chicago.

In a pass-happy offense designed by Martz and run by quarterback Jon Kitna, Williams had 262 catches for 3,884 yards and 29 touchdowns over 60 games. Acquired by the Cowboys in a 2008 trade, Williams' role and production dipped: 111 catches for 1,324 yards and 13 touchdowns over 35 games.

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, waived players with at least four accrued seasons like Williams are not subject to waivers.

Williams' release elevates Dez Bryant to starter status, with Kevin Ogletree competing for the No. 3 spot. Wide receiver appears to be a lower free agent priority right now, trailing safety, defensive line and offensive line.