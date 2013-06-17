Williams Returns To Baylor For Free Clinic With West Youth





WACO, Texas – Rookie wide receiver Terrance Williams returned to familiar territory Monday in an effort to give back to his old community.

Flanked by members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Williams visited the indoor practice facility at Baylor – where he compiled 202 receptions for 3,334 yards and 27 touchdowns – for a free youth football clinic.

The event wasn't just any summertime activity, however, as it was held in cooperation with the CenTex Pee Wee Football League for the benefit of children affected by the April explosion in West, Texas.

"It's sad, but I'm kind of the type to think things happen for a reason," Williams said. "Now, Waco is closer to West, and I'm going to do anything that I can to try and help them out."

The event held special significance for Williams, who is a north Texas lifer – a Dallas native, and a four-year standout in Waco with the Bears. He said it felt good to give back in some way to a community that helped raise the profile of Baylor football, while supporting him en route to a 2012 All-America selection at wide receiver.

"They all supported Baylor football, and I feel like I should return the favor in any way I can, and it's just something I really wanted to do," he said.

As a lifelong Cowboys fan, Williams said he hasn't quite adjusted to the thought of being a role model for the young kids who clamored to take pictures with him – just as he thought of Cowboys players as a child.

"It hasn't sunk in yet. I'm just going at it day-by-day," Williams said. "The moment I finally sit back and just think about it, then I think it'll sink in … one day when I can finally relax and be like 'Man, it's like the players I grew up watching.'" [embedded_ad]

A total of 150 kids from the affected area – including West Elementary, West Middle and West Intermediate – were on hand to participate in the clinic. Williams, the cheerleaders and Cowboys mascot Rowdy were on hand to sign complimentary t-shirts and pose for pictures.