With Bailey Dealing With Back Injury, Cowboys Might Explore Other Options

FRISCO, Texas – Add another Pro Bowl player to the list of injured players.

While kicker Dan Bailey played on Sunday in San Francisco, his ailing back has the Cowboys at least working on contingency plans in case he can't play this week against the Bengals.

Head coach Jason Garrett said on Monday there is no immediate plan to bring in other kickers this week, but didn't rule it out.

"We don't have anything schedule right now," Garrett said. "But that is certainly an option as the week goes on."

If that happens, the Cowboys would have to sign another kicker to the 53-man roster. This week, they already need to find one roster spot for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is coming off the suspension list and needs a spot.

Garrett said he first heard about Bailey's injury "before the game" on Sunday. But the veteran kicker still attempted a 47-yard field goal that sailed to the left. Bailey later made a 22-yard kick in the fourth quarter. He also had five kickoffs, including three touchbacks out of the end zone.

The Cowboys have had a string of back injuries here of late, starting with Tony Romo, of course. But left tackle Tyron Smith has missed two straight games with a lower back injury.