With Dak As Starter, Jerry Jones Still Pleased With Cowboys' Depth At QB

Nov 15, 2016 at 03:55 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – It's a testament to Dak Prescott's play in Pittsburgh last weekend that his confirmed status as the Cowboys' starter isn't a bigger headline.

Prescott threw for 319 yards and led the Cowboys back from two fourth quarter deficits against the Steelers, boosting the team's record to 8-1 in the process. As newsworthy as it might be, it wasn't exactly surprising to hear team owner/general manager Jerry Jones announce that he would ride the hot hand on Sunday night.

That debate might be settled, but Jones has been doing this for a long time. In his weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan FM on Tuesday morning, he pointed out that Romo's new status as the backup doesn't mean the Cowboys won't need him at some point this season.

"All of my time in football and in sport, either playing it or being with the Cowboys, you've always had to have the use of another quarterback at some point during the season," Jones said. "You don't want that and you don't want that with a young, strong, healthy quarterback in Dak Prescott. But that's the reason you have backup quarterbacks."

Jones is aware that this is much different than a typical backup quarterback situation, however, as he joked about how much he is currently paying Romo for backup services. Even more valuable to the Cowboys current situation is that Jones said Romo is on board with the Cowboys' course of action.

"Make no mistake. He's wonderful about this," Jones said.

Through this eight-week run of wins, Jones has been sure to laud Romo's involvement in Prescott's development. The veteran has been on the sideline all season, offering guidance and advice, and the two have been practicing together through the last three weeks.

It's interesting to think, though, that the dynamic is about to change with Romo likely to put on a uniform this weekend against Baltimore. Jones said he wants to see how Romo practices this week after a successful three days of work last week. But he added that Romo will prepare this week as though he might be needed on Sunday.

That obviously prompts questions about whether Prescott will look over his shoulder at one of the franchise's most accomplished quarterbacks standing on the sideline – questions that didn't seem to bother Jones.

"I don't know that he does look over his shoulder," Jones said.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett would likely be disappointed if he did. One of Garrett's many mantras is to focus on oneself and on the task at hand, rather than outside factors. It'd honestly be surprising to see Prescott function any other way, considering how good he's been at that so far.

"That's the thing he's done as well as anything since we've gotten him here, all the way back to rookie minicamp," Garrett said. "Just focusing on the day, focusing on his preparation and then go play."

The Cowboys have made their quarterback decision, so Prescott can focus on doing just that. But as noted above, it's hard to predict what exactly will happen over the course of an NFL season. To that end, you're not going to hear Jerry Jones complaining that he has a four-time Pro Bowler waiting in the wings.

So that's where Romo will be for the time being, while Prescott continues at the helm. But as a 27-year veteran of life in the NFL, Jones knows not to rule anything out.

"You don't rule that out, obviously. That would be madness," he said. "As I said, if you ruled that out, then why would you even have a real commitment to a backup quarterback?"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
Advertising