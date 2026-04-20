With deal done, Aubrey's goal: Make my next kick

And not just at home, but home with the four-year, $28 million contract extension that will keep him with the Cowboys through the 2030 season. Aubrey acknowledged the importance of being the NFL's highest-paid kicker and what message the Cowboys send with that notion.

"That means the world," Aubrey said. "Because it just means people view me as a top player at my position. So I just have to keep going, keep proving those people correct, and find a way to win a lot of games."

Winning games is obviously the Cowboys' goal but it's not any different for Aubrey, who mentioned Super Bowl as the ultimate goal as well. But when asked about the immediate future, Aubrey said the focus is the same as it has always been.

"My next goal is to make my next kick. It's always going to be my goal is to make the next kick I have in front of me," Aubrey said. "So, whether that's an extra point or 70-yard field goal … that's the goal."

The fact Aubrey can say "70-yard field goal" with the straight face in which he said it, is mind-boggling to some, but certainly not to him. Aubrey has the NFL record for the most career field goals made of 60 yards or more with six, including a 65-yarder, which is the Cowboys record.

Aubrey has made some of these 60-yarders with room to spare, linking him to possibly being the first kicker ever to hit from 70 or more. But if that record presents himself, Aubrey will gladly step up to the challenge.