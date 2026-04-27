Marques Valdez-Scantling, two others sign with Cowboys for 2026

FRISCO, Texas — Coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys wore ear-to-ear smiles as they immediately turned their attention to free agency, of both the undrafted and veteran variety, looking to add "10-12 players to round out the roster" — three of those seats being awarded to experienced talent that include Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling, a 31-year-old journeyman looking to make an impact for the Cowboys in 2026, is signing a one-year deal with Dallas, in addition to two others, namely, wide receiver Tyler Johnson and linebacker Curtis Robinson, who are also signing one-year deals.

The most experienced of the trio is clearly Valdes-Scantling, a former fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018, going on to play in 59 games (39 starts) for them as a quality second receiving option before departing to continue his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Most recently, he suited up for both the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, both in 2025.

He brings a wealth of experience and two Super Bowl rings in his carry-on, and to a position that is working to figure out what to do behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy. To that end, Johnson will look to compete as well, also a former fifth-round pick with a Super Bowl ring on his resume, landing in Dallas after his most recent stint with the New York Jets.

Robinson joins a new-look linebackers room for position coach Scott Symons and defensive coordinator Christian Parker, formerly undrafted out of Stanford before joining the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

That is where he caught the eye of Parker who, at the time, was the Broncos' defensive backs coach. The majority of Robinson's young NFL career was spent with the San Francisco 49ers, spending time with newly-acquired linebacker Dee Winters — the two reuniting in a Cowboys' uniform for 2026.