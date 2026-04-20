Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey agree to terms on record-setting extension

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys and All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey have agreed to terms on a four-year extension that will make Aubrey the highest paid kicker in NFL history.

According to multiple reports including NFL Media, Aubrey's extension is a four-year, $28 million deal, making him the first kicker in NFL history to earn $7 million per year.

Aubrey, 31, has earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of his three NFL seasons with the Cowboys. In his career, Aubrey has hit 112 of his 127 field goal attempts for an 88.2% field goal make percentage.

At last, the process that Cowboys COO/co-owner Stephen Jones called "a journey" at the NFL Combine has reached its end with both parties committed to a long-term future together.

From the jump, Aubrey said that he "absolutely” wanted to stay with the Cowboys for the long term, and it was clear Dallas wanted to keep him as well.

"I think he's outstanding," Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said of Aubrey at the NFL Combine. "Love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys. We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us."

Similarly, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was just as much of advocate for his kicker, who he referred to as a "weapon" on multiple occasions.

"When you build the right culture here, the players want to stay," Schottenheimer said of Aubrey at the NFL Combine. "Players want to be here. And so, as the negotiation and the business side of it happens, the good thing for me, and the good thing for us — the Cowboys Organization — is knowing that Brandon doesn't want to go anywhere."

Now he isn't, and the Cowboys have their kicker they feel confident in once the offense crosses midfield locked in through 2030.