With Injuries Piling Up, Akwasi Gets WR Reps

Safety Akwasi Owusu-Ansah, almost a forgotten player on the team's practice squad this season, was wearing a white No. 11 jersey for Friday's practice and was getting some reps at wide receiver on the scout team.

Whether this is a permanent move or not, or simply trying to give the defense more looks for the Redskins game, Owusu-Ansah does give a little more speed to the offensive scout team. Teddy Williams is still on the practice squad but suffered a foot injury. Andre Holmes is also on the practice squad but at 6-5, 208, he doesn't exactly resemble the playmaking ability of Redskins receiver and Cowboys-killer Santana Moss.

Owusu-Ansah, a fourth round pick of the Cowboys in 2010, actually began training camp as a first-team safety along with Barry Church. That was before Gerald Sensabaugh and Abram Elam signed their one-year contracts. Owusu-Ansah never made a big impact in the preseason games and was released on Sept. 3 when the rosters were trimmed to 53.