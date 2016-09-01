With Preseason Complete, Cowboys Turn Attention To Sorting Out QB Depth Chart

The Cowboys held out Prescott (rest) in Thursday's preseason finale, and first-year quarterback played Jameill Showers played the entire game. Earlier in the day the team signed Jerrod Johnson, recently waived by the Ravens, for depth in the game.

Like the rest of the league, the Cowboys will monitor the waiver wire this weekend for possible free-agent help across their roster. Jones was asked specifically about whether the team needs a veteran backup to Prescott while Romo is sidelined.

"We'll evaluate everything," Jones said. "Don't want to commit one way or another. We'll see where we end up. We want to make the best decision possible for the team."

On Wednesday the Cowboys met with free agent Austin Davis, a career 10-game starter with the Rams and Browns, but did not reach an agreement on a contract. Jones said signing Davis is still a possibility, however.

"I think he wants to see what his options are," Jones said. "Obviously this is a unique situation here. We've got a young guy who everybody thinks a lot of and we've also got one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL that will be back this year to help us compete for a championship.