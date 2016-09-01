With Preseason Complete, Cowboys Turn Attention To Sorting Out QB Depth Chart

Sep 01, 2016 at 05:48 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas – With preseason complete, the Cowboys have a 53-man roster to decide and positions to sort out – most notably their depth at quarterback.

Rookie Dak Prescott is expected to start until Tony Romo returns from a fractured bone in his back sometime in the regular season. His timetable is currently unclear, but team officials have acknowledged the possibility of placing Romo on the short-term injured reserve list, which would require him to sit out the first eight weeks.

If the Cowboys were to choose that route, Romo first would be placed on the initial 53-man roster that must be finalized by Saturday.

"It's a difficult one," executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "We're going to wait right down to the last minute and still gather information and then when we ultimately decide to make that decision in terms of what we need to do with Tony, we'll certainly make that call."

The Cowboys held out Prescott (rest) in Thursday's preseason finale, and first-year quarterback played Jameill Showers played the entire game. Earlier in the day the team signed Jerrod Johnson, recently waived by the Ravens, for depth in the game.

Like the rest of the league, the Cowboys will monitor the waiver wire this weekend for possible free-agent help across their roster. Jones was asked specifically about whether the team needs a veteran backup to Prescott while Romo is sidelined.

"We'll evaluate everything," Jones said. "Don't want to commit one way or another. We'll see where we end up. We want to make the best decision possible for the team."

On Wednesday the Cowboys met with free agent Austin Davis, a career 10-game starter with the Rams and Browns, but did not reach an agreement on a contract. Jones said signing Davis is still a possibility, however.[embeddedad0]

"I think he wants to see what his options are," Jones said. "Obviously this is a unique situation here. We've got a young guy who everybody thinks a lot of and we've also got one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL that will be back this year to help us compete for a championship.

"It's a unique situation when a quarterback takes a look at it and tries to figure out where he's going to fit. I'm sure that's what Austin looked at and he's trying to figure out if there might be a better place for him. We certainly can understand that and we'll just go from there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising