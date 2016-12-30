Witten Closing In On Another Franchise Milestone; Dez Moves Up All-Time List

FRISCO, Texas – Jason Witten has already set two franchise records this season that highlight his durability as a 14-year veteran: he surpassed Ed "Too Tall" Jones' for most career starts and Lee Roy Jordan for most consecutive starts.

Now, another record is within reach that reinforces Witten's productivity all these years in the Cowboys' offense.

The 10-time Pro Bowl tight end needs 27 yards to pass Michael Irvin (11,904) for the most receiving yards in franchise history.

"The opportunities I've been able to have, and to be able to think of all the great receivers and tight ends that have played in this organization," Witten said. "More than anything else, I think Michael, when I came in this organization I learned real quick his mentality and approach and who he was meant a lot to this organization. He's The Playmaker. He was a heck of a player.

"But I think the thing that I respect more is just how approached the game. You hear people say that all the time and I hope that people say that about my career, he approached an OTA the same way he did a playoff game. I'd be honored to pass him in the record books."

Dez Bryant did pass Irvin in another all-time team category last Sunday. With two touchdown catches against the Detroit Lions, he moved into second place in career franchise touchdowns.

But, like Witten, Bryant is always focused on team goals first.