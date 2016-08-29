 Skip to main content
Advertising

Witten: No Doubt Romo Will Overcome Latest Setback; "We Believe In Him"

Aug 29, 2016 at 05:34 AM
Author Image
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Jason Witten has been around Tony Romo since both were in Dak Prescott's position – rookies trying to earn trust on the field.

Thirteen years later, Romo is a four-time Pro Bowler with 127 career starts. Due to a fractured bone in his back, it's uncertain when exactly he'll make his first start this season.

Witten knows him as well as anybody, and there's no doubt in his mind the veteran quarterback will overcome his latest injury.

"There's only two or three people on this planet that have the skill set that Tony has to perform and execute that position, that level," Witten said Monday. "I think for all of us as competitive players – for myself, for this team trying to build a team that can be competitive and compete for a championship, as a teammate, as a friend, it's a setback on its face. It hurts.

"But I've been around this league for a long time and there's been a lot of people I've observed and had relationships, and none greater than the relationship with Tony. I do know this: I don't believe in anybody more than him. I know what he's about. So this setback is just that. He'll do everything to come back. I know that, this team knows that. We believe in him."

The Cowboys haven't set an official timetable for Romo's injury, but they expect him to return this season.

Witten has watched Romo endure multiple injuries throughout his career, most recently two separate collarbone fractures last season that sidelined him for 12 of 16 games.

He had a productive offseason and entered training camp healthy, but the force of the sack he took from Seattle's Cliff Avril last Thursday on the third play from scrimmage caused an injury unrelated to the back issues he has dealt with intermittently since 2013.

"It's a setback. That's what pro football's all about," Witten said. "There's been people along the way over the last 13 years that have bet against him, and quite honestly, they're not around this league because he's answered the bell every step of the way. I don't hesitate for one second knowing that he's going to do the same thing with this injury."

"People are going to bet against him – that's fine. And I don't think that's unfair to do so, but if you know what he's about – which, everybody in this building does – he's going to be back sooner than probably expected, and he'll play better than anybody ever thought he would."

For now, the Cowboys will move forward with Prescott as the fill-in starter. Witten, who caught a touchdown pass from the rookie last Thursday, has been impressed with his approach.

"As a veteran, when a young player comes in here you want to show him the ropes but you also want him to earn that," Witten said. "He's earned it fairly quickly, and not because he's been thrown into a situation – just because every opportunity he's answered it, and when he hasn't, he's accountable for it and moves on.

"In the huddle he's good. In meetings he's good. Obviously his ability to make plays on the field has been really good. I'm proud of him for that and I think he'll continue to build on that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys PR staff wins PFWA's 2026 Pete Rozelle award

The Dallas Cowboys' PR staff has won the Pro Football Writers Association's 2026 Pete Rozelle award, given each year to an NFL team's PR staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.

news

Jason Witten on both ends of an award-winning night

Former Cowboys great Jason Witten was back in Frisco to present the Collegiate Man of the Year award to one of the best defensive players in college football last year.

news

Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72

Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Scott Laidlaw played five seasons for the Cowboys, participating in two Super Bowls.

news

D.D. Lewis, Doomsday Defense cornerstone, passes away at 79

A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Lewis spent 13 seasons with Dallas, winning two Super Bowls and setting the franchise record for most postseason games played.

news

'A lot to grow from' for Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense following Week 1

Following a close loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, Dak Prescott says he and the Cowboys offense have "a lot to grow from" heading into the rest of the season.

news

The amazing Ring of Honor life of Lee Roy Jordan

Mickey Spagnola reflects on the extraordinary 84-year life of Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, highlighting his historic career, personal stories, and the remarkable moments that defined his journey from small-town Alabama to football greatness.

news

Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, Ring of Honor member, passes away at 84

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Lee Roy Jordan, a legendary leader of the Doomsday Defense and five-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, has passed away at 84, leaving behind a legacy of toughness, integrity, and community service.

news

An 18-month timeline of Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys

With one week until the Cowboys' kickoff the 2025 season, Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension. Here's a timeline of the last 18 months of what's occurred between the Cowboys and Parsons.

news

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys preparing for 'second draft' on Wednesday

The Cowboys are getting ready for their "second draft," which includes browsing the waiver wire and free agents following league-wide cuts ahead of formulating their final 53-man roster.

news

Cowboys' initial 53-man depth chart for 2025

With the NFL deadline for teams to trim down their roster to only 53 players now passed, the Dallas Cowboys get their first look at their initial depth chart for 2025.

news

Cowboys trade Asim Richards to Saints

Having struck a cutdown day trade with the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will send Asim Richards to New Orleans and a familiar face in Kellen Moore.

news

2025 Roster Tracker: Deuce among list of Cowboys cuts

The Dallas Cowboys have reduced their 2025 roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline, with Deuce Vaughn and other notable names having been cut to make room.

Advertising