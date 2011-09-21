Would The Redskins Target Romo's Ribs?

IRVING, Texas --If Tony Romo indeed plays with the fractured rib that also showed evidence of a pneumothorax earlier this week, the natural question becomes: would the Redskins become more aggressive defensively and target his injury?

"We're going to blitz him every time if he's playing," Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan said. "No, obviously everybody's got a game plan for everything. But usually if a guy can play, he's a got a legitimate chance to do what he's capable of doing."

The Redskins have produced seven sacks in two games, tied for fourth in the NFL. Rookie Ryan Kerrigan has been a nice complement to Orakpo on the other side; both have one sack so far.

The 49ers sacked Romo only once last Sunday, but he was hit several times. The fewer, the better this week if he's on the field.

Regardless of the injury, Washington's Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Orakpo says they want Romo on the ground anyway.

"We're just going to play our game," he said. "We're going to try to get Romo down when we can. We're not going to just target the ribs and forget about getting the ball out."