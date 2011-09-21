Would The Redskins Target Romo's Ribs?

Sep 21, 2011 at 03:50 AM

IRVING, Texas --If Tony Romo indeed plays with the fractured rib that also showed evidence of a pneumothorax earlier this week, the natural question becomes: would the Redskins become more aggressive defensively and target his injury?

"We're going to blitz him every time if he's playing," Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan said. "No, obviously everybody's got a game plan for everything. But usually if a guy can play, he's a got a legitimate chance to do what he's capable of doing."

The Redskins have produced seven sacks in two games, tied for fourth in the NFL. Rookie Ryan Kerrigan has been a nice complement to Orakpo on the other side; both have one sack so far.

The 49ers sacked Romo only once last Sunday, but he was hit several times. The fewer, the better this week if he's on the field.

Regardless of the injury, Washington's Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Orakpo says they want Romo on the ground anyway.

"We're just going to play our game," he said. "We're going to try to get Romo down when we can. We're not going to just target the ribs and forget about getting the ball out."

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall didn't mince words to Washington reporters, saying, "Absolutely. I want to get a chance to put my helmet on whatever's hurt. Romo's ribs — I'm going to be asking for some corner blitzes."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising