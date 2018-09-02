Writer's Blog: August 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – As far as beginnings go, it was about as good a start as the Cowboys could ask for.

As has happened so many times before, the Cowboys started their preseason opener with the ball in Thursday's game against San Francisco. Even with Ezekiel Elliott on the sideline, the first-string offense looked like something out of 2016 en route to a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

"I thought they did some good things. That first drive was good for us," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.

The Cowboys have typically left their starting quarterback on the bench for the preseason opener, but Dak Prescott took the field for the first possession – and looked fantastic doing it.

Prescott completed all three of his passes for 39 yards, capped off by a 30-yard strike to rookie receiver Michael Gallup, who beat one-on-one coverage for a game-opening touchdown.

"It was good to get out there, get our feet moving and to get on the same page," Prescott said. "We were able to get the ball to Michael Gallup on that touchdown -- who did a great job on that 'go ball.'"

Ironically, Prescott had taken criticism through the first two weeks of training camp for his inconsistency throwing downfield. With the lights on against the 49ers, though, he had no problems at all.

After taking a sack on the fourth play of the game, Prescott dug the Cowboys out of trouble with a 12-yard scramble on a 3rd-and-9.

"Dak did a great job on the run to keep the drive alive, and we got the one-on-one on the outside and made a good throw and catch," Garrett said.