Yet To Practice In Camp With Sore Knee, Scope Expected For TE Hanna

OXNARD, Calif.– Having returned to Dallas for further examination on his sore knee, tight end James Hanna is expected to undergo a scope after spending all of training camp to date on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Hanna has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, and the team has hoped it would improve with rest. The Cowboys' Sept. 11 season opener against the Giants is less than a month away, so it remains to be seen whether the fifth-year veteran will be ready in time for Week 1.

The Cowboys re-signed Hanna to a new three-year contract in March. A reliable blocker, he also had nine catches for 79 yards in 14 games last season playing 22 percent of the offensive snaps.

With Hanna sidelined and the Cowboys taking a deliberate approach with Gavin Escobar in his return from an Achilles injury, second-year tight end Geoff Swaim has gotten extra reps in practice and played the majority of last Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams.