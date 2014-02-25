Youth Wellness Groups Team Up At AT&T Stadium

Feb 25, 2014 at 05:30 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

play60_022514_650.jpg


Photo Gallery: Youth Wellness Groups Team Up At AT&T Stadium >>

ARLINGTON, Texas – Several of the nation's leading organizations in youth health and wellness announced an unprecedented collaboration Tuesday at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson announced a team effort with the National Football League, GENYOUth, Dairy MAX and their Fuel Up to Play 60 program with the Healthy Zone School Recognition Program, created by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and The Cooper Institute.

"This is a momentous occasion for us," Jones said. "I sit back and look at the people on this stage and about what the magnitude of this collaboration actually means. We're talking about something that is so significant – not only here in Arlington but across our country."

Developed by the NFL and the National Dairy Council, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fuel Up to Play 60 is the largest in-school youth health and wellness program in the country. The Healthy Zone School Recognition Program is a rigorous two-fold platform designed to honor schools for their healthy practices and assist schools in their pursuit of such designation.

The Arlington ISD will be the first to capitalize on the synergies between the two programs, dramatically improving student health and wellness over the relationship's three-year timeline.

"This first-ever collaboration that has national groups making a national impact, come together right here in Arlington for a three-year initiative that you will be able to see the results of," Jones said. 

Joining Jones and a gathering of students from the Arlington ISD were Jennifer Sampson, President and CEO, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas; Alexis Glick, CEO, GENYOUth Foundation;

Mike Konkle, CEO, Dairy MAX, Inc.; Blaine Nelson, President and CEO, The Cooper Institute;

Dr. Robert Cluck, Mayor of Arlington and Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, Superintendent, Arlington ISD.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, currently one in three children in the United States are considered overweight or obese – a statistic that has nearly tripled in the last decade. For children in school, poor nutrition, inactivity and unhealthy weight not only lead to poor academic achievement, but also create hard costs for schools and society.

With students spending 2,000 hours in school each year, in-school wellness programs can provide them with nutritious food and better access to physical activity to help improve academic performance and instill healthy habits for a lifetime.

"We know that programs like Fuel Up to Play 60, that encourage regular access to better nutrition, coupled with increased opportunities for physical activity, may help develop healthy, higher achieving students," Glick said. "This knowledge should motivate us to do everything in our power to create sustainable change in schools. We can no longer look at physical activity and healthy nutrition as nice to haves, they are essential to the well-being of the future generations. [embedded_ad]

The Arlington ISD, as the project's pilot, is focused on the health and wellness of its students and staff. One goal of the district's Achieve Today. Excel Tomorrow strategic plan is to foster a caring culture of respect, integrity, wellness and citizenship throughout the district, and a key strategy to achieve that goal is to empower students and staff with a wellness program to make healthy lifestyle choices. This partnership will play an important role in achieving that goal.

"An engaged community is essential for the success of our students and the district, and we are excited about the opportunities that this partnership will provide our students," said Dr. Marcelo Cavazos, superintendent of the Arlington ISD. "The health of our students correlates to their ability to learn, and Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Healthy Zone School Recognition Program will provide an additional tool to encourage students to lead healthy lifestyles."

Upon the pilot program's implementation in Arlington, the goal is to have created a template applicable to school districts across the nation.

The Arlington ISD is working to register its schools to participate in FUTP60 by the beginning of the 2014-15 academic year. The first round of Arlington's Healthy Zone School Recognition Program selections will be announced at the National Fuel Up to Play 60 Youth Ambassadors Summit to be hosted at AT&T Stadium in July.

Photo Gallery: Youth Wellness Groups Team Up At AT&T Stadium >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense? 
news

Battle Lines: Still Open Competition at Left Guard 

There are plenty question marks all over the offensive line. But the left guard spot hasn't been solidified just yet, with plenty of options on the table. 
news

NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

We now know the entire NFL calendar through the 2023 season and into next spring, and that includes key dates such as the trade deadline and a whole lot more.
Advertising