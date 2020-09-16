Zeke Not Expecting Another "Weird" Game Sunday 

"We had vertical routes to that side, and everyone ran with that speed and left me to check down wide open. When I got the ball, I really was just going to attack the sideline," Zeke explained. "So I started running up the sidelines to attack the sidelines, then I saw that a couple of players were over pursuing a little bit, so I slammed on the brakes, made a couple of guys miss and finished in the end zone."

"It was really strange playing with no fans. I think it will be an advantage just because you will get some crowd noise, but I'm not really sure how many fans we'll get to have," Zeke said. "I don't know if it will be enough to make that much of a difference. But it was definitely weird kind of being out there and just kind of having stale air. In that environment, especially when they're not playing any crowd noise, you really got to bring your own juice, you got to create your own energy. You can't rely on the crowd to kind of feed that to you, so you just have to know mentally that you're going to have to create your own juice going into the game."