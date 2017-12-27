1,000 Yards Within Reach, But Elliott Focused On Chance For Winning Season

Elliott's 2,511 rushing yards since 2016 are the highest total by Cowboys player to start a career, slightly ahead of Emmitt Smith's 2,500 yards from 1990-91.

Is 1,000 yards a goal for this suspension-shortened season?

"It is," Elliott said, "but the main goal is to go win a football game. If it happens, it happens. It's not like I'm going to go out there and force that. But it definitely would be nice.

"Every game has meaning in this league. We didn't make the playoffs. That's obviously our goal. But we still have a chance to make this a winning season and carry over some momentum to next season."

With a victory Sunday, the Cowboys (8-7) would post back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2009.

Elliott said he felt good 72 hours after his first game action in 48 days: 24 carries for 97 yards in the Cowboys' loss to Seattle.

Garrett said Elliott ran "very well" in the game, and the team will continue to monitor how he's handling the work after a long layoff.