10 Players Who Stood Out At Rookie Minicamp

4 / 10

Jonathan Garibay: We didn't see a lot of kicks on the field this weekend, but the rookie from Texas Tech was still rather impressive, especially with his interviews in the locker room. Not only did he conduct them both in English and Spanish, but Garibay has a good approach that should help him when it's time to make clutch kicks. Sure, he's made a 62-yard game winner in college, but it's the short kicks and extra points that are just as important. To paraphrase his quote, Garibay said something like "99 percent of kicking is mental and the other 1 percent is probably mental, too." It was a funny line but also goes to show that he understands how to keep a good mindset when it comes to every kick. Now, he's got to go out and prove it, but I got the vibes that this could be the Week 1 kicker this season. – Nick Eatman