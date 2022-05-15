10 Players Who Stood Out At Rookie Minicamp

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' rookie class is off and running.
Saturday marked the second day of this year's rookie minicamp, or orientation as Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy prefers to call it. It's not a lot to go on, but the pair of unpadded practice at least allowed a chance to form some early impressions about the young players that have been added to this year's roster.
It won't last long, given that the rookies will mix in with the veterans as early as Monday, with an eye on OTAs just a week beyond that. But for the time being, the staff of DallasCowboys.com compiled a list of players that stood out during these two days of rookie practices.
