Dan Quinn Gets His Wish In Coaching Sam Williams

"Just his initial quickness. Sometimes as a pass rusher, beating someone to the punch is more than half the job," Quinn said. "If you have the quickness to get on somebody, both mentally and physically, (it puts) pressure on someone."

And for Williams, pressure might be a key word for him, in more ways than one. Not only will his job be to create pressure off the edge, but like with all draft picks, there will be the proverbial pressure that comes with the high-profile of playing with the Cowboys.

But if Williams is actually feeling that kind of pressure, he didn't show too often Friday, either before, during or after his first practice.

Williams' ear-to-ear smile rarely left his face.

"Today, I had a lot of fun today," Williams said of his first practice. "Coaches were pumping us up, but teaching us at the same time. You can't ask for anything better than that."

Williams said he remembers visiting with the Cowboys during his Top 30 visit in April and wishing it would last longer.

"When I came here, I told them I wanted to miss my flight on purpose so I wouldn't have to leave," Williams said, suggesting that Dan Quinn was the main reason he felt so comfortable. "It's just a connection that I can't explain. With DQ and the other guys, it's just different."

But now, Quinn said he's hoping the relationship he's developed with Williams goes to the next level.