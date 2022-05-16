Six Draft Picks Signed; Cowboys Have 3 To Go

FRISCO, Texas – Having the rookies in the building over the weekend had its benefits in many ways, particularly on the field as they participated in the rookie minicamp.

But the Cowboys were also able to get a few signatures as well. Six of the nine draft picks officially signed their rookie contracts, including first-round pick Tyler Smith.

The Cowboys also signed all four fifth-round picks – Matt Waletzko, DaRon Bland, Damone Clark and John Ridgeway. The team also signed sixth-round pick Devin Harper.

All of the contracts are four-year deals, but Smith, being a first-round pick, could get a fifth-year option.

With six deals done, the Cowboys will now shift their focus to signing second-round pick Sam Williams, third-rounder Jalen Tolbert and fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson.

Even before the draft, the Cowboys expected to have some delays in signing players from 2-4, mainly because of new language in the CBA that could create a little more negotiating. But overall, the Cowboys don't anticipate these contract talks to last too far into the summer.