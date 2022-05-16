Offseason | 2022

Six Draft Picks Signed; Cowboys Have 3 To Go

May 16, 2022 at 02:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Cowboys-Have-Six-Draft-Picks-Signed;-Three-To-Go-HERO
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Having the rookies in the building over the weekend had its benefits in many ways, particularly on the field as they participated in the rookie minicamp.

But the Cowboys were also able to get a few signatures as well. Six of the nine draft picks officially signed their rookie contracts, including first-round pick Tyler Smith.

The Cowboys also signed all four fifth-round picks – Matt Waletzko, DaRon Bland, Damone Clark and John Ridgeway. The team also signed sixth-round pick Devin Harper.

All of the contracts are four-year deals, but Smith, being a first-round pick, could get a fifth-year option.

With six deals done, the Cowboys will now shift their focus to signing second-round pick Sam Williams, third-rounder Jalen Tolbert and fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson.

Even before the draft, the Cowboys expected to have some delays in signing players from 2-4, mainly because of new language in the CBA that could create a little more negotiating. But overall, the Cowboys don't anticipate these contract talks to last too far into the summer.

Even at that, the unsigned players are still eligible to participate in rookie minicamps, OTAs and the mandatory minicamp this summer. If draft picks are not signed by the start of training camp, they would technically not be on the 90-man roster and could not be on the field.

Related Content

news

Big Facts: 50 Ways To Analyze Dallas' 2022 Schedule

The NFL schedule was released last week and here are 50 different facts about the schedule, with some key stats about every game.

news

Cowboys Have A Plan In Place For Damone Clark

The Cowboys are already impressed with Damone Clark's recovery progress, but they have a plan in place for their rookie linebacker's long-term outlook.

news

Updates: McCarthy's First Impression Of Schedule

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

10 Players Who Stood Out At Rookie Minicamp

After two weekend practices, the staff of DallasCowboys.com took a look at 10 rookies who impressed during the Cowboys' rookie minicamp.

news

Tyler Smith Pleased With Early Work At Guard

Tyler Smith's rookie orientation is already underway, as the Cowboys' first-round pick recapped his first impressions from practicing at guard.

news

Notes: Punt Return Competition; High-Upside Picks

With CeeDee Lamb moving into the No. 1 receiver role and Cedrick Wilson leaving in free agency, it's possible the Cowboys will have a new featured punt returner this season.

news

Dan Quinn Gets His Wish In Coaching Sam Williams

The relationship between Sam Williams and his new DC Dan Quinn started on a practice field in Mississippi over two months ago. Now, they're reunited again and both excited about the next steps.

news

Spagnola: Kicking Around Bunch Of Impressions

With the start of rookie orientation camp, there are plenty of first impressions, including the impressive size and speed of some of the Cowboys' 2022 draft picks.

news

Cowboys Sign First-Round Pick Tyler Smith

The Cowboys have already signed their first-round pick before the first minicamp practice on Friday.

news

Cowboys Open 2022 Schedule Against 2 Elite QBs

The Cowboys have five primetime games in 2022, starting with a Week 1 rematch against Tom Brady and the Bucs at home on Sunday Night Football.

news

West Coast Teams Highlight Preseason Schedule

For the first time in franchise history, the Cowboys have just three games on the preseason schedule.

Advertising