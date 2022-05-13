Notes: Punt Return Competition; High-Upside Picks

During Friday's first rookie minicamp practice at The Star, players on offense and defense took turns tracking and fielding punts through periodic wind gusts.

That doesn't mean the entire roster will get an open tryout for returns. This is a customary rookie drill McCarthy has used throughout his coaching career.

But it's a reminder that the Cowboys don't seem to have a leading candidate for the position just yet if they plan for Lamb to focus solely on receiver moving forward. He and Wilson combined for 25 of their 28 punt returns last season. Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Nahshon Wright had the other three.