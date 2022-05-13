Rookie Mini Camp | 2022

Cowboys Sign First-Round Pick Tyler Smith

May 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Not only is Tyler Smith on the field Friday for his first-ever NFL practice, but he's only got a new contract as well.

The Cowboys first-round pick officially signed his contract Friday morning before taking part in the first practice of a rookie minicamp at The Star.

Smith, the No. 24 overall pick, signed his four-year deal that also includes a fifth-year option. The deal is reportedly worth $13.3 million over the first four years.
The Cowboys are expected to sign all fifth-round picks and their sixth-round pick over the weekend. It's expected the team will have to continue negotiations with picks 2-3-4 that could last past this weekend.

Smith said on Thursday he expects to start out as a "left side" player, meaning he will not only get reps at left guard but left tackle, where he played at Tulsa during his collegiate career.

