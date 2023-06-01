10 Takeaways From Conclusion of Cowboys OTAs

FRISCO, Texas — Things have officially wrapped from OTAs for the Dallas Cowboys, the two-week offseason program having revealed more than enough to get an early indication of what the team is thinking in all three phases of football, with position battles getting underway as coaches and players head into a short break before their three-day mandatory minicamp begins on June 6.

From the addition of Stephon Gilmore to the defense and Brandin Cooks to the offense, there's no shortage of headlines to keep an eye on, but while taking notes on the progress of those headline veterans, it's also key to tune into what's going on at positions that have many more questions to answer this summer.

Of course, that includes running back, linebacker, kicker and left guard.

The final practice of OTAs didn't disappoint in my journey to identify what player(s) is (are) taking the lead in their respective position battle, and my top-10 takeaways are worth filing away in your mental rolodex.