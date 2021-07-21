10 Top Storylines From Opening Press Conference

OXNARD, Calif. – For the first time in two years, the Cowboys are officially back in California for the start of training camp.

While things are starting to look somewhat normal again, it's still a different setup, thanks to the restrictions of COVID-19. In the opening press conference, that included Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy, they fielded dozens of questions, many of which regarded the team's stance regarding COVID and the vaccine.

Here are some of the highlights of Wednesday's press conference from Oxnard.