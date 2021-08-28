8 “Bubble” Players To Watch Sunday vs. Jaguars

It's the final preseason game on the schedule. And no matter if the rest of the league only has three, and it doesn't matter if we've still got nearly two weeks until the season starts.
This is the fourth preseason game and like every other year, it'll be free of most of the starters and key players.
But meaningless? No way, not to a few players still battling for spots.
Our staff writers each picked two guys to focus on Sunday against the Jags.
When the Cowboys take on Jacksonville Sunday, it'll be a big day for some "bubble" players looking for roster spots. Here's 8 key players to watch.