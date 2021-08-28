Training Camp | 2021

8 "Bubble" Players To Watch Sunday vs. Jaguars

Aug 28, 2021 at 02:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

It's the final preseason game on the schedule. And no matter if the rest of the league only has three, and it doesn't matter if we've still got nearly two weeks until the season starts.

This is the fourth preseason game and like every other year, it'll be free of most of the starters and key players.

But meaningless? No way, not to a few players still battling for spots.

Our staff writers each picked two guys to focus on Sunday against the Jags.

When the Cowboys take on Jacksonville Sunday, it'll be a big day for some "bubble" players looking for roster spots. Here's 8 key players to watch.

Greg Zuerlein: He's making the team. We know that. The rest of these players mentioned here are probably still battling for a spot. But Zuerlein has missed all of the games and most of camp until now with a back injury that required offseason surgery. He's starting to ramp up his workload here so let's keep an eye on him in his kicks, both field goals and extra points, and also the kickoffs. -Nick Eatman
Ron'Dell Carter: We really don't talk much about him but I think he's right there on the edge of the roster. The coaches and staff really liked him last year and when they got him back from the Colts in midseason, he started to play in a few games down the stretch. To me, it'll come down to a spot between Bradlee Anae and Carter for a final defensive end/pass rusher spot. Whoever shines the most in this game could get the call. -NIck Eatman
WR Malik Turner: Turner is back from a toe injury suffered against the Cardinals on Aug. 13, and after a strong start to camp in Oxnard, he should have a chance Sunday to make one final impression on the coaching staff. It would be surprising if Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown aren't the fourth and fifth wide receivers again this season. But could the Cowboys keep six? Fifth-round draft pick Simi Fehoko is probably in that conversation. But Turner made the team last year as a core special teams contributor and he's made some plays at receiver in camp, including a touchdown from Dak Prescott on Friday. -Rob Phillips
S Malik Hooker: Head coach Mike McCarthy says he plans to rest about 30 players against Jacksonville, so we'll see how much time Hooker gets on the field Sunday. He is an established veteran, after all. But he also hasn't gotten a lot of practice or preseason game time since joining practice halfway through camp, coming off last year's Achilles' tendon injury. He's been an effective NFL player when healthy, but the injury sidelined him all but two games last year and he also spent part of this week on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Now activated and back to practice, Sunday might present a good chance to get into a rhythm again. -Rob Phillips
Ja'Quan Hardy: *If we're being honest with ourselves, the vast majority of the guys on this team are not playing for a roster spot against Jacksonville. The hay is mostly in the barn on that front. Hardy might be one example of a guy who is. The team lost Rico Dowdle for the season last week, and they don't have a clear-cut option to fill his role as the third running back and special teams standout. I'm interested to see if Hardy can make an impression that he can do the job. If he doesn't, the Cowboys might have to look elsewhere to fill out the running back depth chart. *-David Helman
Israel Mukuamu: *Mukuamu is in a similar boat to Hardy. He's had a very solid rookie camp, but he's still probably bringing up the rear of the safety depth chart. In my opinion, he's one of about four names on the roster that gives me pause about whether the coaching staff should keep him or try to sneak him onto the practice squad. He might be able to provide an answer to that question if he goes out there and has a great game. It's possible he makes the team regardless of what happens against Jacksonville, but a strong showing wouldn't hurt. *-David Helman
Terence Steele: At the moment, there appears to be a good chance that Ty Nsehke will not play in the final preseason game. Meaning Steele will take the majority of the snaps at the offensive tackle spot. No doubt, the second-year tackle could use the extra reps. But if Nsehke doesn't play, it shows that Steele a step behind in the swing tackle competition and has some added pressure to find a spot on the roster. -Kyle Youmans
Bradlee Anae: In the majority of in-game reps that he's seen since being drafted last April, Bradlee Anae has put up one of the best defensive grades (85.2) on Dallas' roster this preseason. Sunday serves as his final shot to make a case to be on the roster and see significant snaps in a crowded rotation of edge rushers. -Kyle Youmans
